My Next Tour of Duty - Designing and Delivering Talent Cloud Experience

After being part of an incredible and exhilarating ride at Google Cloud, watching it grow more than 300% in 4 years, I have decided to continue my tour of duty outside of Google, joining iCIMS as their Chief Product Officer.
As part of the iCIMS executive management team, I will lead the charter to design and deliver the end-to-end unified Talent Cloud experience across the iCIMS portfolio of products to its ~4,500 customers that employ more than 35 million people worldwide. As the market leader in recruiting technology, iCIMS has a unique competitive advantage to deliver innovative solutions and define a new category of recruiting technology. I’m excited and energized to join this team!
Mature products become platforms and mature platforms become an ecosystem. From Oracle to SAP to Google, my journey has been from a product to a platform to an ecosystem, spanning many different roles. At Google, I relished the opportunity to work on countess projects and initiatives to scale and strengthen technology partner ecosystem to help drive growth. I also learned the ropes of how to think, build, and operate anything and everything at scale while fostering a fast-paced, customer-centric innovation culture.
I am excited to take my collective learning to a domain I am passionate about: Talent Management. I deeply care about creating equitable experiences for all of us, candidates and employees, who thrive to make an impact by coming together to be part of something bigger than ourselves. Designing tools to enable this experience and empower organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent is a key to build a diverse, winning workforce. I cannot be more thrilled to embark on this journey!
No comments:
Post a Comment